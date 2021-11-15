PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.95.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.55. 114,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

