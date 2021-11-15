Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 15th (NASDAQ:PCXCU)

Parsec Capital Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:PCXCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Parsec Capital Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PCXCU opened at $10.24 on Monday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

