Park National Corp OH Sells 863 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $47.62 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

