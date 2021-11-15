Park National Corp OH Boosts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in BP by 9.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BP by 179.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

