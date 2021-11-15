Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLC. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$40.28. 78,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$27.15 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.6271799 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

