Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$25.17 and last traded at C$25.10, with a volume of 201234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,646.90. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,633 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

