Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 14181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.