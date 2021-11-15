Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,720,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,925 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $138,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

