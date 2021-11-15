Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.50% of Expedia Group worth $122,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $178.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,989 shares of company stock valued at $39,461,586 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.