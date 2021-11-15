Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Zimmer Biomet worth $113,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

ZBH stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.26 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

