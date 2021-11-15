Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $117.45 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $117,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

