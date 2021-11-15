Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $115.23 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fortinet worth $115,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $342.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.95 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

