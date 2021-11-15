Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 127,553 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $128,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 743.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 373,014 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,804 shares of company stock worth $484,447 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

