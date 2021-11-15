Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $113,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $382.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

