Panda Yield Reaches Market Cap of $24,973.87 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Panda Yield has a market cap of $24,973.87 and $1,064.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

