Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $179,000 Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
