Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 234 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $295.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $170.85 and a one year high of $297.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.50.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

