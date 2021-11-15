Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 33.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.07.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.