Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $197,000 in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

AMWL stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. American Well Co. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

