Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $168,000 in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Future FinTech Group by 157.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Shares of FTFT stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 1,411.98%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.