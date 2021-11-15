Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $6,006,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $20,151,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $24.74 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

