Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $6,006,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $20,151,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $24.74 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.
Petco Health and Wellness Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
