Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $625.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $560.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.63.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $515.18 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $253.00 and a 52-week high of $523.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

