PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
