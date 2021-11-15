PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

