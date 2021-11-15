Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 4,515.8% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $349,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 389,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 263,990 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,212,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,544. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

