Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 119.03 ($1.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.11 million and a PE ratio of 54.77. Oxford Metrics has a 12 month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

