Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 119.03 ($1.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.11 million and a PE ratio of 54.77. Oxford Metrics has a 12 month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
