Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

