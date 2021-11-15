Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outset Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OM opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,944 shares of company stock worth $9,143,189 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

