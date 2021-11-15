Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 6907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

