OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 566.7% in October

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 493,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. OriginClear has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.