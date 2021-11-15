Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 2,978.3% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BPSR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. 2,061,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
