Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 2,978.3% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPSR traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. 2,061,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

