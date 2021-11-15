Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.68 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $424.82 million and $97.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00222001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00086518 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.