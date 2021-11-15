Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,154 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

