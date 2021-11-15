Oppenheimer Comments on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CYCC stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $972,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

