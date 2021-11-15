ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

OKE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 26,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

