ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $79.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $66.89 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

