OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

