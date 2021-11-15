Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

OHI stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

