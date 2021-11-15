Olivier Pomel Sells 145,472 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.90. 145,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,111. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,354.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Datadog by 47.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

