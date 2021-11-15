Oldfield Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up 1.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $186.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $144.99 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

