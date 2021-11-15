Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $375.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.69.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,730 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

