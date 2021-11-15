Offshift Price Tops $3.23 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $209,802.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00005018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

