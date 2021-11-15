Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

