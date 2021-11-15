Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in October

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OCDDY stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. 13,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,959. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

