Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.80

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.80 and last traded at 9.95, with a volume of 38001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 11.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 297.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,002,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 750,384 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $171,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 229,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

