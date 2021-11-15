Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oatly Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OTLY traded down 2.72 on Monday, hitting 9.10. 746,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,902. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 14.73. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 10.17 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.43.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.