NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.93.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 324.6% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 161,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $13,329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 195.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,428,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $710,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,393 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

