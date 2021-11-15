NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $306.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $764.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.