NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 744513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.30.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

