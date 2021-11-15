Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,991. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

