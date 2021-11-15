Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

AHH stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

